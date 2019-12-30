Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Hospital.
Rockhampton Hospital.
News

Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter was called to airlift a young boy to hospital after he rolled his quad bike on a private property west of Marlborough this morning.

At 11.40am, paramedics were called to a private property in Mount Gardiner after reports of a quad bike rollover. A rescue helicopter was deployed to the property.

Paramedics treated a boy for head injuries, and he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition via the rescue helicopter.

mount gardiner quad bike rollover queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

        premium_icon Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

        News All pre-booked tours during the period have been called off.

        What essential items must be in your cyclone kit

        What essential items must be in your cyclone kit

        News Our SES local controller shares 12 things you must have on hand.

        Why we’re seeing more crashes over the festive season

        premium_icon Why we’re seeing more crashes over the festive season

        News A spate of car crashes in Bowen last week prompts warnings from police.

        The painful reason Example cancelled his Magnums set

        premium_icon The painful reason Example cancelled his Magnums set

        News The English musician was due to perform as part of Magnitude Festival in Airlie...