A woman was allegedly punched in the face and hit about the head several times before being sexually assaulted.
Crime

Boy arrested after sexual assault

by Danaella Wivell
2nd May 2019 8:13 AM
A FIFTEEN year old boy has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in an Edmonton home on Tuesday night.

Police will allege the boy broke into the house about 9.50pm and assaulted a woman in her 20s.

The woman was allegedly punched in the face and hit about the head several times before being sexually assaulted.

Police say the boy fled the scene and the woman called police.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday morning and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of assault with intent to rape, attempted rape and enter dwelling with intent in the night time.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

