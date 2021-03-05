Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Boy critical after being pulled from pool

by Erin Lyons
5th Mar 2021 11:12 AM

 

A young boy was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on the NSW south coast on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to a caravan park on Kings Point Drive in Ulladulla about 5.30pm.

Bystanders desperately tried to revive him by performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a critical condition.

Officers attached to South Coast Police District are investigating.

More to come

Originally published as Boy critical after being pulled from pool

More Stories

children editors picks tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES review left sitting on shelf for 8 months: Mayor

        Premium Content SES review left sitting on shelf for 8 months: Mayor

        Council News ‘The SES are critical to regional communities during a natural disaster, so it is imperative that we know what this review has recommended.’

        Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

        Premium Content Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

        Crime It took the jury less than two hours to reach their verdict

        Driver dubbed ‘thief’ for fuelling Jeep twice without paying

        Premium Content Driver dubbed ‘thief’ for fuelling Jeep twice without paying

        Crime A Bowen magistrate told her the niceties would come to an end if the Collinsville...

        Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

        Premium Content Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

        Crime A Whitsunday teen was swerving across the road and double white lines before police...