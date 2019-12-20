Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
News

Boy fighting for life after near drowning

by Campbell Gellie
20th Dec 2019 7:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy is fighting for his life after being found unresponsive in a pool at Hornsby on Friday afternoon.

It's understood the five-year-old was found in a pool at an apartment complex on the Pacific Highway about 5.30pm.

Three NSW Ambulance crews arrived on the scene shortly while a CareFlight helicopter carrying a specialist doctor and critical care paramedics landed on a nearby sports field at Barker College.

The boy was intubated and stabilised before being taken by road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition.

child critical drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive python ‘drags' young boy in terrifying attack

        premium_icon Massive python ‘drags' young boy in terrifying attack

        News A man has told of the terrifying moment a snake attacked his four-year-old son and tried to “drag him away” at their family home.

        Rising volleyball star picked for AIS tryout

        premium_icon Rising volleyball star picked for AIS tryout

        News Proserpine student’s talent spotted during Australian Schools Cup.

        Overheating can kill: Whitsunday vet’s pet care tips

        premium_icon Overheating can kill: Whitsunday vet’s pet care tips

        News Experts share harmful issues to watch out for over the festive season.

        CRIME: What’s been happening in Proserpine

        premium_icon CRIME: What’s been happening in Proserpine

        News Drug charges and road blitz carried out by police in the past week.