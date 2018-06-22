Menu
Boy finds tragic note on sister's Nintendo

by Ally Foster
22nd Jun 2018 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A MUM has pleaded with parents to talk to their children about bullying after her son made a heartbreaking discovery among his sister's toys.

Shellie Ross, from the Sunshine Coast, shared a picture of the tragic message written by her 10-year-old daughter Lily on her Nintendo DS.

"This is what my older son found today on my youngest child's DS," she wrote on Facebook.

The handwritten message read: "Some of the time I'm really sad that I feel broken" finished with a picture of a broken heart.

Ms Ross begged other parents to sit and talk to their children about the impact bullying can have.

"Let them know it is NOT OK to bully others and it causes real pain even if they don't see how much someone is hurting .....they are on the inside," she wrote.

Heartbreaking note left on girl's game.
Heartbreaking note left on girl's game. Picture: Shellie Ross

News Corp Australia

