Menu
Login
News

Boy found locked in disused bank safe in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
16th Sep 2018 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:43 AM

A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital after he was locked in a disused bank safe. 

Authorities found the boy at about 11.50am on Saturday and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation.

Emergency services were called to the business on Brisbane St, which used to be a bank, to free the boy.

FULL STORY: Boy, 12, trapped in disused bank vault for two hours

bank safe editors picks ipswich ipswich hospita qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    News POLICE discovered the body of a 77-year-old man in Abell Point Marina in the early hours of yesterday morning.

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    News Jean-Pierre Yerma knows it is never too late to try something new.

    AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    News AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    Local marine volunteer named award finalist

    Local marine volunteer named award finalist

    News Local marine volunteer named award finalist

    Local Partners