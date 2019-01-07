Menu
RACQ LifeFlight airlifts a boy in a serious condition after he was kicked in the head by a horse at Bowenville near Toowoomba.
News

Boy kicked in head by horse in serious condition in hospital

7th Jan 2019 7:49 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM

A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was kicked in the head by a horse west of Toowoomba.

The primary-school aged boy suffered serious head injuries in the incident on the Bowenville property about 3.30pm.

It is understood the boy was leading a horse around a paddock when another horse standing nearby shied and kicked out.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treated the boy at the scene for serious head injuries before he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight service.

The boy was last night in a serious but stable condition.

Toowoomba Chronicle

