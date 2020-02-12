Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
Breaking

Boy sucked down a drain

12th Feb 2020 7:38 PM

A young boy has been taken to hospital after reportedly being sucked down a drain on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

A nine-year-old child was sucked down a drain at Latimers Crossing in Nerang this afternoon, according to Nine News.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au that they had been called to a private residence in Gilston just after 4.40pm.

They treated a male patient following a "post immersion" incident for minor scrapes to the head.

He was initially reported as being of primary school age but that has not been confirmed.

The patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

accident drain editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Police dashcam footage captures close call

        premium_icon WATCH: Police dashcam footage captures close call

        News Police were monitoring traffic on Shute Harbour Road when they witnessed a terrifying manoeuvre.

        WATCH: Mega blast rockets CQ mine into record books

        premium_icon WATCH: Mega blast rockets CQ mine into record books

        Business The blast sent 4.7 million cubic metres of overburden flying.

        Controversial power plant 'will benefit community'

        premium_icon Controversial power plant 'will benefit community'

        News Residents of Collinsville say the project will boost jobs.

        Better beach access for elderly and disabled

        premium_icon Better beach access for elderly and disabled

        News More than $20K in funding was secured for disability access mats and a floating...