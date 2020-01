A toddler was transported to Proserpine Hospital after a near drowning this morning.

A TODDLER was transported to hospital after a post-immersion incident in Cannonvale this morning.

Paramedics attended a private residence 10:37am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics did not need to perform CPR on the young boy, who was conscious when they arrived.

He was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.