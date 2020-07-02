Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
News

Boy trapped in trailer outside of Warwick

Tessa Flemming
2nd Jul 2020 1:37 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.10PM: The boy has been transported  to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it didn't look as if he had suffered any injury. 

"I don't know how or if we've gotten the leg out of the tyre yet," she said. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a Goomburra residence, after reports a child has become stuck in the rim of a spare trailer tyre.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, the boy's leg is trapped in the tyre at a property between North Branch Rd and Pigeon Rd.

A QFES spokesman said they received the call at 1.15pm and that one crew was currently on scene and two more were on the way.

More updates to come.

rescue
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

        Community Take a look at all the businesses across the region looking to hire.

        150+ players line up for hit of golf across week

        premium_icon 150+ players line up for hit of golf across week

        News Check out the latest results from Proserpine Golf Club.

        What’s stopping Mackay gyms from 24/7 access

        premium_icon What’s stopping Mackay gyms from 24/7 access

        News Some Queensland gyms intend to return to 24/7 unlimited access from noon tomorrow...

        • 2nd Jul 2020 3:00 PM
        Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

        premium_icon Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

        Employment Mines Minister says he hopes the new laws will never have to be used.