Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Boy treated for electric shock at Bay sports ground

Carlie Walker
9th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHILD has been taken to hospital after receiving an electric shock at a Hervey Bay sports ground.

The incident happened about 8.47am on Sunday at Norm McLean Oval in Raward Rd, Wondunna.

The boy received the electric shock after coming into contact with some water, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Ergon Energy attended the scene to ensure public safety.

electric shock fcsport hervey bay paramedics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics With the State Government yet to crack down on training courses using job ads to lure in jobseekers, The Sunday Mail has tested the system.

        High range drink-driver crashes 20m into mangroves

        Premium Content High range drink-driver crashes 20m into mangroves

        Crime ‘(He) seemed unconcerned with what had happened to his vehicle and that he’d put...

        Race Week: Spectators head to balcony to catch the action

        Premium Content Race Week: Spectators head to balcony to catch the action

        People and Places Volunteers celebrating impressive milestone as the action of Airlie Beach Race Week...

        SHUT DOWN: Two CQ mines to temporarily close

        Premium Content SHUT DOWN: Two CQ mines to temporarily close

        News ‘Everything is under review and will continue to be under review’