Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily telegraph
Daily telegraph
Crime

Boyfriend arrested over body found stuffed in wheelie bin

by Nick Hansen
1st Oct 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested the former boyfriend of Valmai Birch, whose body was found stuffed in a wheelie bin in her apartment near Wollongong in 2011.

A Homicide Squad investigation began after Ms Birch's neighbours reported a foul odour coming from her unit on Woods Ave, Woonona about 10pm on Monday, March 22 that year. Her remains were found in a wheelie bin in her apartment.

 

The former partner of Valmai Birch was arrested this morning in Kiama. Picture: NSW Police
The former partner of Valmai Birch was arrested this morning in Kiama. Picture: NSW Police

 

Valmai Birch’s body was found in a wheelie bin.
Valmai Birch’s body was found in a wheelie bin.

Ms Birch's 52-year-old de facto partner at the time of her death was a suspect but was not charged.

His arrest at a home in Kiama this morning came after Strike Force Gareth investigators, including local Wollongong detectives, referred their brief of evidence to the Office Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Following advice provided to police by the ODPP, and following further inquiries, strike force detectives, assisted by Southern Region Operations Support Group, arrested a 52-year-old man at a home at Kiama about 7.30am today," police said in a statement.

Neighbours reported a foul odour coming from a unit.
Neighbours reported a foul odour coming from a unit.

The man was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where officers say they expect to charge him with manslaughter.

A CCTV image of Ms Birch's final known sighting, at Wollongong train station, was released in July 2014 in the hope someone would come forward with information on her movements.

Forensic officers at the scene in 2011.
Forensic officers at the scene in 2011.

More Stories

body found murder wheelie bin

Top Stories

    Wilmar explains global market

    premium_icon Wilmar explains global market

    Community 'While sugar prices have been low, growers were hopeful that the coming months may see some improvement'

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:00 AM
    PROTEST: Two women locked to barrel at Abbot Point

    premium_icon PROTEST: Two women locked to barrel at Abbot Point

    Environment More than 40 green activists are protesting against Adani

    Car in middle of road after Bloomsbury crash

    premium_icon Car in middle of road after Bloomsbury crash

    News The incident occurred at the intersection of Bruce Highway and Kunapipi Road

    Adani working with Qld govt to finalise royalties deal

    premium_icon Adani working with Qld govt to finalise royalties deal

    Business It comes after Monday’s deadline for the agreement was missed