Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
News

Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jan 2020 1:39 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECLUDED "treehouse" with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the market.

The custom designed pole home in Boyne Island is elevated on a 1277m2 block and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and timber floors, ceilings, walls and stairs.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

LJ Hooker sales executive Cheryl Kurtz described the property as a "treetop lifestyle".

"The property is very secluded due to the way its positioned on the hill," Ms Kurtz said.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"You have uninterrupted views of the river, which will never be built out."

Ms Kurtz said the property is not something that's usually on offer.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"There's nothing in town quite like it that I've seen".

She said it would suit green thumbs or those looking for a change in lifestyle.

The 24A Sayre Crescent property is listed for $349,000.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
boyne river property real estate treehouse
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tender awarded for entertainment centre demolition

        premium_icon Tender awarded for entertainment centre demolition

        News Mayor Andrew Willcox said the journey to deliver the Proserpine Entertainment Centre had been a ‘lengthy saga’ so far.

        Plenty of thrills and spills for bushfire benefit

        premium_icon Plenty of thrills and spills for bushfire benefit

        News Coral Sea Marina will be buzzing with activity on Sunday evening to raise money for...

        Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine

        premium_icon Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine

        Crime ‘I’ve never seen a kangaroo actually chase a car, but apparently in some...

        Cannonvale resident ‘humbled’ by award

        premium_icon Cannonvale resident ‘humbled’ by award

        News Jeni Borellini has be awarded for much more than her famous sausage rolls.