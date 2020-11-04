Airbnb prank takes a turn

A group of friends might drop their YouTube dreams to become hoteliers after jokingly listing a bed in a field on Airbnb.

A group of friends might drop their YouTube dreams to become hoteliers after jokingly listing a bed in a field on Airbnb.

More like "bare" B&B.

See also: Airbnb's $11 travel hack is brilliant

See also: Airbnb unveils new tier of posh Aussie stays

A group of friends in the UK might drop their YouTube dreams to become hoteliers after jokingly listing a bed in a field on Airbnb and reportedly receiving dozens of inquiries about the rustic retreat.

Pals Rhys Simmons, Jamie Kamaz and Hitchin felt they overpaid for a recent Airbnb stay, South West News Service (SWNS) reports, and set out to get into business themselves with a lighthearted prank by creating "world's worst Airbnb."

Inspired, the hosts of the "Passion Squad" YouTube channel dropped a blanket-covered mattress and bedside table beneath a tree in the middle of a north London field and posted photos on the home-sharing site to see what would happen.

To their shock and surprise, the spartan listing drew a ton of buzz, Simmons claimed.

"Myself and some mates came together to create the worst Airbnb ever seen," he said of the stunt. "We gathered together a load of items we found on Facebook for free to assemble a terrible Airbnb experience."

"But to our surprise when we uploaded this thing on to Airbnb, we had an insane amount of interest for people to come and stay within our establishment," he alleged. "To create the worst Airbnb in the world and then get a crazy amount of requests to stay is something that we will never forget."

It's minimalist, to say the least. Picture: Airbnb

Though they didn't end up ultimately accepting any requests (or money) for stays at the pathetic property, Simmons joked online that they should forget YouTube and run a hotel full-time.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.

See also:

-Hilariously disastrous inflight meals

-Incredible holiday photo fails

-I went to London, I never expected this

-Airbnb expands its travel options

-Big question about The Crown locations

Originally published as Boys' Airbnb prank takes a turn