Boy’s face ripped apart by ‘loveable’ dog

A six-year-old boy has been left with horror injuries after his pet dog turned on him, tearing apart his face and leaving him scarred for life.

WARNING: Graphic

A little boy whose face was mauled by his family's "loveable" pet dog is lucky to be alive.

Camdon Bozell, six, suffered life-changing injuries when he was mauled by Chaos, their five-year-old pit bull, in Michigan, US while his mum Tristin Lent, 29, was at work in April.

The dog attacked Camdon in a fit of rage when he got up to get a snack and had to be pulled off the boy by a family member, who was alerted by Camdon's screams while in the bathroom.

The schoolboy had to undergo plastic surgery to reconstruct his face and has been left with permanent scarring following the horrifying assault - which paramedics said was the worst thing they had ever seen.

Mum-of-two Tristin is now warning other parents not to leave pet dogs unsupervised with children - saying she had never witnessed Chaos show any signs of aggression prior to the attack.

"When I got to the hospital, I feared the worst," she said.

"They wouldn't let me see Camdon at first and then a nurse came out and said 'good news he's breathing on his own' and I freaked out - I thought why wouldn't he be?"

But doctors explained the attack had been extremely serious, warning if the dog was only an inch or two away from Camdon's throat it would have been deadly.

"The dog was not even an inch from his eyes," she said. I'm just happy his ears and eyes were okay.

"The paramedics said it was the worse thing they had ever seen."

Describing the ordeal as "the worst day of my life", Tristin said she "spent a month crying for Camdon".

On the day, she had left her little boy in the care of a relative on the morning of the attack after being called into work last minute.

Less than an hour later, she received a phone call from police saying her son had been attacked by Chaos and was being rushed to hospital.

When she eventually got to see her boy at Michigan's Bronson Hospital, which was an hour and a half drive away from her office, she couldn't believe her eyes.

"I couldn't believe that this dog did so much damage to my son," she said.

"The dog had been around kids for its entire life and never shown any signs of aggression.

"He was called Chaos, but that name did not suit his temperament at all."

Tristin stayed in hospital with Camdon for three days while he had plastic surgery to repair his face, but he will need extra surgery to rebuild his nose in the future due to tissue loss.

The dog was ordered to be put down by police and Camdon's aunt, Becky Rose, has since set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her nephew's medical bills.

"We will never know why Chaos attacked Camdon," Tristin explained.

"Was it because he got up too quickly? Did he want the snack Camdon had picked up?

"The scars don't bother Camdon but people stare in the grocery store and that upsets him, especially when they ask what happened.

"The trauma is not over. It's going to be something that we're going to deal with for the rest of his life."

