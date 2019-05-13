Fittler’s blueplan to mute Munster

NSW coach Brad Fittler has a plan to shut down Cameron Munster in Origin. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler has made plain one of his game-plan musts against Queensland - make Cameron Munster work hard in defence.

After eight rounds, Munster's 22 tackles per game was a much higher tally than the weekly workload inflicted on Luke Keary, the Roosters five-eighth who may make his debut for NSW this year.

Munster, an almost certain selection at No. 6 when the Maroons team is named in two weeks, scored two tries and also contributed two try assists and two line breaks in the Storm's 64-10 thrashing of the Eels at the weekend

"When he gets the ball there is no game plan. Everyone just says 'whoah, let's follow him and see what happens'," Fittler said.

"He's jumping over blokes, side stepping off his left foot, running backwards, he does anything to create something.

"The majority of your (NSW's) game plan is based around him.

"You need to put your best players running at him. If he is fit and healthy coming down to the last 10 minutes that's a tough ask. If he has plenty of energy he is so hard to tackle."

Meanwhile, Queensland great Mark Coyne believes Munster should not be Maroons skipper, saying the role may blunt the Melbourne star's attacking brilliance.

Cameron Munster and the Storm hammered the Eels on Saturday night of Magic Round. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is mulling over who to make Maroons captain following Greg Inglis' retirement, saying Munster and Manly skipper Daly Cherry- Evans are leading contenders.

Coyne - a veteran of 19 Origins for Queensland - had no doubt it should be Cherry-Evans.

"I don't know about making (Munster) captain of the Queensland team. If you give someone the captaincy it can somewhat change your game a little bit," Coyne said.

Daly Cherry-Evans is the man who should captain the Maroons according to Mark Coyne. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

"I think he is such a spontaneous player you have to just let him go out there and play.

"The responsibility of the captaincy might take a bit away from him."

Coyne said Cherry-Evans was the right man and he appeared on track to return from an ankle injury ahead of Origin I in Brisbane on June 5.

"I think DCE (should be captain) if he is available. I had a chat with him during the week and he is pretty confident he will be right for Origin," Coyne said.