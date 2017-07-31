23°
Brahmans bring the game home in the final half

Jacob Wilson | 31st Jul 2017 11:42 AM
MAN OF THE MATCH: Isaac Richardson won man of the match against the mackay Brothers at Les Stagg Oval on Saturday night. (Pictured earlier this year).
MAN OF THE MATCH: Isaac Richardson won man of the match against the mackay Brothers at Les Stagg Oval on Saturday night. (Pictured earlier this year).

IT MAY have been far from a "polished performance” for the Whitsunday Brahmans on Saturday night - but it was enough to bring home a comfortable win.

The Mackay Brothers were defeated 36-14 at Les Stagg Oval, with the second half bringing the Brahmans the form they needed to widen the winning margin from a half-time lead of four points.

Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser said it was crucial for the side to iron out their technical errors to put themselves in the best possible position as the season premiership approached.

"We were happy with the win but there is still a lot of improving to be done with ball handling errors and indecision - we can certainly play a lot better than we did (on Saturday) night,” he said.

"There was improvement in the second half after a poor period of play, it was good to see the last 20 minutes where we played our best football and put pressure on the Brothers.”

Man of the match honours went out to Isaac Richardson who put in a "solid performance” in the middle and broke the opposition line on several occasions.

Saturday's clash was the last home game at Les Stagg Oval for the Brahmans who will play another two away games before the finals.

The win against Brothers puts the Brahmans in fourth position on the Mackay and district ladder behind Souths on 21 points, Wests on 18 and the Magpies on 17.

At the end of round 13 the Good Guys Reserve Grade side is also in fourth position behind Souths, Magpie and Wests.

The Under-19 side is sitting at the number one spot with two rounds remaining before the semi-final round.

Next week will see the Brahmans face last year's premiers and ladder leader Souths, highlighting the need for the Brahmans to be in their best form.

Fraser said next week would be a tough contest for all three grades against the Souths Sharks on their home soil.

The first round of semi-finals begins on August 20 at the Mackay Junior Rugby League Ground.

The grand final will be played at Mackay Stadium on September 9.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  les stagg oval mackay brothers mackay souths whitsunday brahmans

