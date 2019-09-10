Brahmans brothers power to victory after Roosters switch

Brahmans brothers Karmon Power and Rainer Power with Remy Power, 11 weeks, were part of their side's demolition of West Tigers during the 2019 premiership.

Brahmans brothers Karmon Power and Rainer Power with Remy Power, 11 weeks, were part of their side's demolition of West Tigers during the 2019 premiership. Shannen McDonald

BOWEN brothers Karmon and Rainer Power are a dynamic footy duo who made their mark during the Brahman's demolition of Wests Tigers on Sunday.

Whitsundays strangled West to take a 38-4 win in the Mackay District Rugby League A-grade grand final, keeping the Tigers scoreless until the dying minutes of the game.

The Brahmans came out charging, hitting the scoreboard within the opening five minutes and had a hand on the trophy by half-time.

A rampage of Brahmans tries, including one scored by Karmon, put Whitsundays up 24-0 at the main break and with a momentum the Tigers couldn't break.

The centre player made his return to footy this season after two years on the sideline with a knee injury.

Karmon said the win with the Brahmans was the ideal finish to his comeback season.

The Whitsunday Brahmans celebrate their win against Wests Tigers in the Mackay District A-Grade 2019 premiership. Shannen McDonald

"Winning this premiership is an awesome feeling, especially coming off injuries,” he said.

"It's been good to have another season and to get the win with this bunch of boys, just to pull through and get it done.”

The Bowen-based brothers have travelled north to play footy since they were juniors, and after securing a win with the Burdekin Roosters, decided it was time to give the Brahmans a shot.

As seniors, the brothers have always played side-by-side, and things were no different for Sunday's premiership win, with Rainer praising the club's faithful for helping them get over the line.

"To come down here and get the win with the boys has been so great, and to have the awesome crowd behind us as well, they've been such good support,” he said.

"This year, having the club culture and the community of people coming together, working together, having the training sessions with all of the boys, that's what makes footy such a great sport.”