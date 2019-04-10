Brahmans building nicely for 2019 season

ON THE CHARGE: Whitsunday Brahmans centre Karmon Power is met by the Magpies defence in last Saturday night's trial at Les Stagg Oval.

ON THE CHARGE: Whitsunday Brahmans centre Karmon Power is met by the Magpies defence in last Saturday night's trial at Les Stagg Oval. Jo Fraser

RUGBY LEAGUE: Whitsunday Brahmans made it two wins from as many trial matches on Saturday night.

The Brahmans shook off Magpies 16-12 at Les Stagg Oval, providing yet another confidence booster ahead of the Mackay District Rugby League season opener on April 27.

Team manager Bryce Fraser said the Brahmans showed good composure to overturn a 12-6 half-time deficit.

"Magpies brought up their strongest 21 available and we fielded 17 players,” Fraser said.

"We were happy with the result considering we were still missing a few key players.

"It was a very wet game and plenty of dropped ball from both sides, but there was a lot of positive signs for us considering it was our first hit-out for a few weeks.

"The boys scrambled well and didn't concede a point in the second half.”

Fraser said new recruit Ash Little was a clear standout.

The former Easts Tigers forward played at lock and produced an industrious performance.

"Ash was hands down the players' player and was a real workhorse,” he said.

"Tyson Skyring, another new player from down south, was very good off the bench.”

The Brahmans look set to field one of the more complete packs in the A-grade competition in season 2019.

Little and another former Tiger, co-captain Adam Crear, bring Intrust Super Cup experience, while Skyring and another fresh face in Muswellbrook recruit Rohan Pottinger add strength and depth.

They add to a line-up containing the barnstorming Ivan Petelo, rising star Isaac Richardson and former Northern Territory representative hooker Clint Broomham.

The Brahmans' reserve grade side had a successful hit-out, defeating their Magpies counterparts 31-4.

Whitsunday raced to a 14-4 lead at half time and just like the A-grade side, shut the Magpies out in the second-half.

The Brahmans round out their pre-season campaign with their third and final trial against Carlton (formerly Norths) on Saturday.

The reserve grade game will kick-off at 4.30pm, with the A grade set to start at 6.30pm.

In more club news, the Brahmans will be holding their season launch at the Metropole Hotel on Friday from 6.30pm.

Fraser said the night would set the scene for what awaits in season 2019.

"It's a great chance for us to introduce the new players to the sponsors and supporters, and tell them how we're travelling heading into the new season,” he said.

"We'll interview all the coaches, including (new A-grade coach) Tye (Ingebrigtsen) ahead of his first season.”

Tickets are available at the door.

Whitsunday open the MDRL regular season with three home matches, headed by the round one clash against Brothers.