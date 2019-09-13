Brahmans captain still riding premiership high

LIKE THE LOOK OF THIS: Brahmans co-captain Darcy Wright with injured co-captain Adam Crear holding the premiership trophy.

HAILING from Proserpine, Whitsunday Brahmans captain Darcy Wright knew how much a footy premiership meant for his home town.

On Sunday he did what he'd long dreamed of and led his team to the 2019 Mackay District Rugby League A-grade title.

The Brahmans destroyed Wests Tigers 38-4 at BB Print Stadium, and distance didn't deter the hundreds of Whitsunday supporters who made the journey down to witness their victory.

"Have a look at the crowd - that's how good this win is for Prossie,” Wright said.

"Just everyone who got behind us, showed their support, all the businesses, it's been great.”

The skipper was superb on the day, contributing a try to the team's total of eight, but it was the Brahmans' defence that made the Tigers crumble.

"There's nothing better when you have a strong defence, we were forcing errors,” Wright said.

"The result is unreal, we were really there for each other today.”

Wright may have been the sole captain on grand final day, but the first-year skipper started the 2019 season by sharing the honour.

Co-captain Adam Crear spent the majority of the season cheering from the sidelines following a serious knee injury, and sadly for Crear, the weekend was no different.

Backing his club to the end, Crear shared a special moment when he held the winner's trophy with Wright, proud of what the Brahmans had been able to achieve under new coach Tye Ingebrigtsen.

Always confident his team could secure the win, Wright was undoubtedly thrilled with the thumping the Brahmans managed to produce on the biggest day of the season.

"I didn't think it would a blow out like it was - everything we did stuck, the boys turned up for each other, it was unreal,” Wright said.