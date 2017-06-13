21°
Brahmans claim massive victory

Jacob Wilson | 11th Jun 2017 10:38 AM
Captain Phil Ramage didn't want to give anything away at last night's match.
Jacob Wilson

THE Whitsunday Brahmans went into the second half of their game against the Sarina Crocodiles last night determined to not let them get away with a single try - and they succeeded.

Ending the night with an overwhelming 60-12 victory the Brahmans will go into their next home game against Mackay Magpies with a substantial morale boost.

The first half of the game finished 20-12 to the Brahmans and featured strong aggressive play from both sides.

Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser said they didn't give anything away.

"In the first half we played to their standard rather than playing our own style, but in the second half we went out with a mission to not let them score any tries whilst still adding points ourselves," he said,

"That seemed to work quite well."

Michael Newman and Rainer Power both walked away from the game with hat tricks while Adam Wright was commended for his "outstanding" form in the half back position.

Brahman's A Grade captain Phil Ramage returned to the side last night and said he was proud of the sheer determination shown by the entire side.

"There was a moment in the game around the 79th minute we were up 60-12 and a ball got kicked through into the goal and Michael Newman chased it and put his body on the line and dived and hit the ball dead," he said.

"He saved a try and that effort shows how much we wanted to keep them scoreless we could have easily let them score and not got injured but it showed as a team we really wanted to keep them scoreless."

Ramage said the side needed to pull out all the stops ahead of the Magpies clash next weekend at Les Stagg Oval.

"We will be preparing the boys like it's a semi-final footy game because that's what this game will be like," he said.

"I'm just hoping that the local crowd can come down this Saturday night and really get behind us because you really do notice the crowd on the field."

The Brahmans reserve grade also won their game against Sarina 34-22 while the U-19 side won 44-4.

Topics:  les stagg oval sarina crocodiles whitsunday brahmans

