Brahmans clinch grand final spot in a nail-biter

Whitsunday Brahmans win against Wests Tigers in a nail biter to secure a grand final berth to be played on September 12.

MANAGER of the Whitsunday Brahmans, Bryce Fraser, was praying to every god he knew and some he didn't in Mackay on Sunday.

When the siren sounded at the end of the second half the Brahmans and Wests Tigers were locked at 24 points each.

In the first stanza of extra time, Scott Evans, from 35 meters out kicked a field goal to edge the Brahmans in front.

"The two teams were so evenly matched, it could have gone either way," Fraser said.

And it almost did when the Brahmans conceded a penalty in the final minute of extra time 40 meters out and 10 meters in from the side line.

"They had a shot to win the game after the siren.

"And they missed.

From the get go the Brahmans were behind the eight ball, Fraser said.

Wests Tigers scored first and led at the break by 10 points.

"Then Wests scored first after half time which pushed their lead out to 24-8," Fraser said.

"Then we scored three tries in the second half, the last being a couple of minutes before the full time siren to square up the game 24 all.

"Credit to the guys they really, really dug deep. To come back mentally is a real credit to the guys especially in the second half."

Rainer Power scored a double in the first half, Michael Wise chipped in with one try and Michael Newman also added four points the Brahmans' tally.

Capitan, Phil Ramage kicked two from five.

This is the third year in a row the Brahmans have made the grand final in the Mackay and districts rugby league competition.

"For a country club like ours - we don't have a lot of money to throw around like the Mackay clubs - we have drawn on a lot of local talent to get us to where we are," Fraser said.

The Under-19s side also had a win against the Magpies and have made the grand final.

The Reserves team went down to the Magpies on Sunday ending their 2017 season.

Wests Tigers play Souths Sharks this weekend, the Brahmans will play the winner of this match on Saturday September 12 at Mackay Stadium.