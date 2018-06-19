Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back

Brahmans A-Grade man of the match Clint Broomham in action against the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

A CLASH of the Mackay and District Rugby League titans on Sunday did not yield the results the Brahmans were after but the second-placed team in the league will keep its standing on the leader board after round 11 of the competition.

At half time the 2018 premiership winners were down 24-4 at the hands of the Tigers.

Brahmans A-Grade manager Bryce Fraser said the team had no answer to the Tigers' enthusiasm and aggressive play in the first half.

"We just could not match them in the first 50 minutes,” he said.

However a revival by the Brahmans in the second stanza of the second half made the scoreline more respectable.

"We woke up for the latter stage of the second half and were on top for a lot of the half but the game by then was too far gone.

"We didn't have enough time to carry on the momentum.”

Second rower Harry Wecker of the Brahmans takes on the Wests Tigers' defence on Sunday. Jenni Fraser

Wests Tigers ended up getting it over the Brahmans 30-14.

The loss brings the two teams' head-to-head figures at two wins for the Tigers and one to the Brahmans.

All season Fraser identified the Tigers as the team to beat and though disappointed by the loss, the A-Grade boys are now focused on a big home game next weekend against Mackay City Brothers.

Hooker Clint Broomham won the man of the match and the player nominated three points for his punishing defence and quick runs out of dummy half.

Harry Wecker was one of the best aggressors in the back line and took the two points.

Ivan Petelo's damaging runs up the middle earned him one point.

The Brahmans will take on what Fraser described as the team's "bogey” opponents in Brothers, in super Saturday fixtures at the weekend.

This Saturday at Les Stagg oval the women kick off at 1.30pm, Under-19s at 3pm, the Reserve Grade boys run out at 4.40pm and the A-Grade whistle will sound at 6.30pm.

Fraser encouraged supporters to get on down to the oval after the annual Show Whitsunday for the super Saturday weekend of footy.