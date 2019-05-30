Brahmans fail to hit top gear but still successful

POWERING FORWARD: Co-captain Darcy Wright in attack for the Whitsunday Brahmans against Sarina last Sunday.

POWERING FORWARD: Co-captain Darcy Wright in attack for the Whitsunday Brahmans against Sarina last Sunday. JENI FRASER

RUGBY LEAGUE: The perfect winning record of Whitsunday remains after a sloppy 36-16 victory against Sarina last Sunday.

In their first game on the road for the Mackay District Rugby League A-grade season, the Brahmans were sluggish during the first half and fortunate to take an eight-point lead into the main break.

Following a frank chat from coach Tye Ingebrigtsen it was a different story in the second stanza as a more focused Whitsunday put the Crocs to the sword.

The Brahmans crossed for six tries, headlined by a double to co-captain Adam Crear.

Crear, the former Easts Tigers second-rower, again illustrated why he has been one of the recruits of the season so far.

His work in defence was a feature, and in attack he constantly posed a threat to the Sarina defence.

Karmon Power, Rainer Power, co-captain Darcy Wright and Jack Creighton also crossed for four pointers on Sunday.

Fullback Augustus Rangihuna was in sublime form with the boot, slotting six conversions.

Crear proved the clear choice as players player, and hooker Clint Broomham provided excellent service from dummy-half.

The results leaves the Brahmans as the only A-grade side with a 100 per cent winning record, but team manager Bryce Fraser said the side could play much better.

"It was probably our worst game of the year,” Fraser said.

"It was our first away game and being on a Sunday afternoon, we probably were a bit complacent in that first half and didn't earn the right to throw the ball around,” he said.

"We didn't complete our opening four sets and finished the first half with below 50 per cent completion rate.

"Tye stirred them up at half-time and there was marked improvement in the second-half despite the lopsided 9-2 penalty count in favour of Sarina.

"At the end of the day every win is valuable with such a short season, but we're going to need to play better than that.”

The Brahmans reserve- grade team remains sixth following a 28-10 loss to Sarina.

Fullback Anselam Tabua and Ezra Miller crossed for tries, with Sam Bernett slotting the conversion.

The winless run continues for the Under-19 after their 32-12 defeat to the Crocs.

Whitsunday is anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

On Saturday night, the Brahmans host Moranbah at Les Stagg Oval.

The Miners have had a lean start to the season and are still looking for a first win in 2019, both at A-grade and reserve grade level.

Whitsunday will go in as warm favourites for both matches, with no Under-19 game to be played.

The reserve grade starts at 5pm, and the A-grade encounter will kick off at 7pm.