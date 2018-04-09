Brahmans keep Sharks scoreless to take out 12-point win

NEW PLAYER: Brahmans captian/coach Sam Key welcomes Kumya Maka Gabey who debuted with the A-Grade side that had a convincing win against the Souths Sharks on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday Brahmans in a "gutsy” effort have kept the Souths Sharks scoreless to take out a convincing win in round three of the Mackay and District rugby league competition.

The win takes the team's win-tally to two from three games this season.

New recruit coming up from the Reserve Grade side, Kumya Maka Gabey, made his debut with the team and formed the back-bone of a forward pack that proved instrumental to the A-Grade win on Saturday.

Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser said the wind was a factor at the weekend and winning the toss captain/coach Sam Key decided to run with the breeze in the first half.

"We knew the wind would be a handicap in the second half and whoever got the wind had a big advantage,” he said.

Fraser said ball control was much better against the Sharks in comparison with the two previous rounds.

And an inform foreword pack proved to be the difference in the 12 point to nil victory.

"We managed to cross twice early thanks to the hard work by the forewords who laid a platform for the backs to so they could do their thing and get points on the board,” Fraser said.

"The forwards played massive role in winning us the match.”

In the second half Fraser said the team didn't have as much of the ball as they would have liked but the absolute determination to defend their line was a credit to the team.

"Our defence was too strong and for a solid 15 minutes we managed to hold off their attack and kept them scoreless.

"That was out best take way from the game. Our defence of the line and the pride they put in not letting anyone cross the line,” Fraser said.

Darcy Wright, Byron Taylor and Isaac Richardson took out the player nominated best on ground.

Reserve Grade also had a great win by smashing the Souths Sharks 52-12

Next week the Brahmans again play the Souths Sharks in Bowen.