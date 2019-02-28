Brahmans land prized Shield

READY TO PLAY: Whitsunday Brahmans opened 2019 with an impressive 26-10 A-grade win against Townsville-based powerhouse Centrals in the Sam Faust Memorial Shield on Saturday night.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Whitsunday Brahmans regained the Sam Faust Memorial Shield against Centrals in Proserpine on Saturday.

The Brahmans started life under new A-grade coach Tye Ingebrigtsen in convincing fashion by defeating the Tigers 26-10 at Les Stagg Oval.

Winger David Kay wasted no time to hit sparkling form, crossing for two tries, highlighted by what was described as a "spectacular” four-pointer.

Whitsunday scored five tries in total throughout the trial clash against the Townsville District Rugby League powerhouses, played in a four-quarter format.

Halfback Scott Evans, co-captain Adam Crear and hooker Clint Broomham also crossed for the Brahmans.

The inventive Evans was a clear standout and proved a popular choice as players player.

Kay claimed the two points, with prop Isaac Richardson earning the nod for the one point.

Brahmans team manager Bryce Fraser said the result was an ideal start to start 2019.

"It was quite a good performance,” Fraser said.

"There were some very promising signs for in attack and a lot of things that we've rehearsed came to fruition out there.

"We still had a few handling errors, which you expect in the opening game of the year, but overall Tye was happy with the win and it is a result we can build on.”

Whitsunday's defence was a feature with the two tries the team conceding coming from broken play and they came through the match unscathed from an injury point of view apart from James Salter (concussion).

The A-grade clash followed the earlier reserve grade contest where Centrals recorded a 28-16 win against the Brahmans.

The Brahmans reserves in action against the Townsville club Centrals reserves on Saturday. Claudia Alp

With the scheduled Under-19 match resulting in a forfeit win to the Brahmans, a number of that side were given the opportunity to impress and did so according to Fraser.

"A few of the Under-19 boys played for the reserve grade team and showed their capabilities at that level,” he said.

The Brahmans were delighted to regain the Shield, named in honour of the late Sam Faust, the former Proserpine junior who also played for Centrals and the North Queensland Cowboys.

Sam's parents Paul and Tanya were on hand to present the trophy to Whitsunday co-captain Adam Crear.

Fraser also made mention about the crowd, who converged in strong numbers to watch the return of footy action.