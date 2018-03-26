Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

TEAM TO BEAT: Whitsunday Brahmans after their premiership win last season.

TEAM TO BEAT: Whitsunday Brahmans after their premiership win last season. Troy Kippen

GOING down to Wests Tigers last weekend was the wake up call the A-Grade Brahmans needed to bounce back and come up with their first win of the season in a thriller against the Moranbah Magpies on Saturday.

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win after allowing the Magpies back into the game.

"What happened was we started very well and skipped clear but we put the cue in the rack after that and they made us pay with three quick ties,” he said.

"Before you knew it we were level pegging.

"But a bit of luck went our way and we ended up hanging on in a bit of thriller.”

The 2017 premiership winning side now has a target pinned to their collective backs as they defend their title.

"Last week was a massive wake up call. Every game for us now is going to be like semi-finals footy with every one wanting to beat us. Everyone has studied how we play and we are going to have to adapt.

"But I was pleased with everyone's energy and effort which is what we lacked the week before,” Key said.

Lock, Harry Wecker in the vice-captain role took out the man of the match, Michael Newman scored a hat-trick of tries and David Kay had a blinder in the middle.

The full-time score for the A-Grade was Brahmans 28, Magpies 22.

The Reserve Grade team went down the Magpies 32-10.

Next week all teams have a bye for Easter.