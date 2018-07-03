Brahmans outdo the Crocs in try fest at Les Stagg Oval

RUGBY LEAGUE: A 60-6 hammering of the Sarina Crocs on Saturday has cemented the Whitsunday Brahmans second place on the MDRL A-Grade ladder after Round 13.

The Brahmans were confident of a good result against the struggling Crocs, however the magnitude of the walkover became apparent at half time when the 2017 premiership winners pulled out a huge 32-point buffer and they went on with the job in the second stanza, scoring 11 tries in total.

Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser was not surprised at the scoreline.

"We kind of thought it was going to be a it of tryfest, much like the last encounter,” he said.

"And it was.”

The home game at Les Stagg Oval offered a chance for reserve players Matt Kennedy (lock) and Jake Murray (centres) to step up and get some top-level experience.

"The boys that took to the field and got the job,” he said.

Centre Michael Newman, who scored two tries and set up many other opportunities in his second game back from injury, proved a clear choice as man-of-the-match and collected the player-nominated three points.

David Kay on the wing took two points for his line breaks and damaging runs.

Front rower Ivan Petelo was strong in defence and for his tackle busts that led to scoring opportunities was awarded with one point.

In other games, the reserve grade lads suffered a heartbreaking 30-28 loss to the Crocs in the dying seconds of the match.

"They just switched off in the last two minutes and the Crocs were able to come over the top and score the winning try on the buzzer,” Fraser said.

The ladies side chalked up their second win of the season by beating Sarina 28-24.

"They had good numbers and had a really impressive performance against a fairly sizeable Sarina team," Fraser said.

The hard-fought success lifts the Brahmans to fifth place on the ladder.

Fraser said the side will enjoy the bye this week to heal a few niggling injuries before regrouping to take on the Magpies at Sologinkin Oval on June 14.