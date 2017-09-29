Brahmans player to lace up for Thai side

Rugby League: Whitsunday Brahmans player Doe Thawornphon steps off the field from grand final glory and into a Thailand jersey.

The 20-man Thai squad will face off against the Chile Rugby League team on Saturday in south-west Sydney at 5pm.

The 20-year-old Bowen local came to Australia in 2010 but has played league for only two years.

"I head to Sydney tomorrow. I'm always nervous before a game, but then I gee up,” Thawornphon said.

Thai XII National Association of Rugby League spokesman Geoff Bombell said the game was a historic first between Chile and Thailand.

"We aren't spooked by the heavy hitters on the Chilean side. We have a few big boys of our own, so we aren't concerned about the weight,” he said.

"We have the skills for a great match. We played against El Salvador earlier in the year and won.

"Players like Doe Thawornphon are invaluable to our developing side - the experience that comes with week in, week out game knowledge cements the team.

"We have an international event coming up in November to play the Philippines and we hope to see him play there too.

"Thailand is currently ranked number 35 in the world and a win on the weekend should see us jump a few places.

"The accepted rule of thumb is anyone with heritage from their grandparents qualify to play for a national side.”

Mackay development officer Marv Pacing was the first to scout Thawornphon after noticing his Thai last name at a Brahmans game this year.

"I kept an eye on him and he went all right so I talked to him afterwards.”