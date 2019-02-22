Brahmans prepared for Sam Faust Shield

FRESH FACES: New recruits Rohan Pattinger, Troy Rogers, Adam Crear, Jack Creighton, Sam Peats and James Salter at Whitsunday Brahmans training last week. The Brahmans play Centrals on Saturday night in their first trial of 2019.

FRESH FACES: New recruits Rohan Pattinger, Troy Rogers, Adam Crear, Jack Creighton, Sam Peats and James Salter at Whitsunday Brahmans training last week. The Brahmans play Centrals on Saturday night in their first trial of 2019. GREGOR MACTAGGART

RUGBY LEAGUE: New A-grade coach Tye Ingebrigtsen gets his first look at the Whitsunday Brahmans on Saturday night.

The Brahmans play their first game of 2019 when they host Townsville club Centrals in the annual Sam Faust Memorial Shield clash at Les Stagg Oval.

Centrals currently hold the shield, named in honour of the Proserpine product who played with both clubs and died following a battle with cancer at the age of 26 in 2011. The day will feature three matches - under-19 (3.30pm), reserve grade (5pm) and A-grade (7pm). The mood in the Brahmans camp is upbeat.

Ingebrigtsen has stamped his presence on the squad, resulting in strong numbers on the training track.

Brahmans team manager Bryce Fraser said Ingebrigtsen, a premiership-winning mentor at Hervey Bay who will embark on his first year with the Brahmans after being on the coaching staff of Northern Pride in 2018, had elevated training standards.

"We've consistently had 40 or more players at training during pre-season,” Fraser said.

"Tye has made no secret that there is competition for spots and because he's new to the club, he has a fresh view and is learning about the players by what they're doing at training.

"If they do the hard yards and impress at training, they'll get the opportunity on game day.”

The Brahmans have welcomed a series of new faces to the club, including new co-captain Adam Crear and Jack Creighton.

Creighton is a former Canterbury-Bankstown junior who will add some power to the forward pack.

Crear also boasts a fine pedigree, having played for Easts Tigers in the Intrust Super Cup.

The second-rower is one of four Whitsunday players selected in the Country side for a clash against City, a curtain-raiser to the Cowboys/Storm trial in Mackay on March 2.

Brilliant fullback Byron Taylor, Bowen local Karmon Power and prop Ivan Petelo are the other Brahmans to earn a representative call-up.

Saturday's clash is the first of three trials for Whitsunday.

Fraser said of all the pre-season matches, this one was the most important.

Faust, who played 23 NRL games for the North Queensland Cowboys before being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, was a much-loved figure at the Proserpine-based club.

"The shield holds great importance for both us and Centrals,” Fraser said.

"The games are always played in good spirit and I know a lot of people are looking forward to the footy being back.

"Sam was a top-quality footballer, his parents Paul and Tanya own the IGA and members of the Faust family will be there to present the trophy.”