Brahmans raring to go

FINALS TIME: Whitsunday Brahmans will take on last year's MDRL premiers, Wests Tigers, on Sunday. Aidan Cureton

THE Whitsunday Brahmans will start their Mackay District Rugby League A-grade finals campaign this weekend when they take on the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

The Brahmans had the benefit of a week off, having claimed the minor premiership.

Whitsunday players are determined to improve on last year's results after being bundled out of the finals in straight sets.

Bringing a new-look team to this year's post-season with players such as Ash Little and James Salter, and coach Tye Ingebrigtsen, the Brahmans are not hiding their desire to claim the glory.

Ingebrigtsen said his players were refreshed and ready to come out firing in the major semi-final against the Tigers.

"We're feeling good,” he said.

"The boys are feeling rested and ready to go this week.”

The Brahmans met with the reigning premiers in rounds two and nine this year, with Whitsunday the victors on both occasions, 24-14 and 42-26; wins Ingebrigtsen hopes will play in the minds of their rivals.

"We're out there to play our game no matter what, we know what we can do and what we need to do,” he said.

"Hopefully our wins over them will play in their minds a little though.”

Heading into this week's clash, Ingebrigtsen said he'd turn to captain Darcy Wright to lift the team.

The Proserpine junior's leadership will play a vital role in the Brahmans' success this finals series.

"His leadership skills have driven the performance of our team,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"His presence on the field and his leadership play a big role - the boys always respond when Darcy fires up.”

Kick-off is 3.30pm.