Brahmans score more players to join back-to-back campaign

Premiership players Clint Broomham, Rohan Pottinger, captain Darcy Wright, Isaac Richardson and Byron Taylor have all signed up with the Whitsunday Brahmans for the 2020 Mackay District Rugby League season.

THE Whitsunday Brahmans are making a charge towards back-to-back premierships, signing on young gun Fletcher Turner and NSW import Joe Bilby.

The Brahmans officially welcomed seven of their newest players to their 25-man A-grade side ahead of what is anticipated to be one of Mackay and District Rugby League's most competitive seasons yet.

Joining Whitsundays ahead of the 2020 season, hooker and dummy half Bilby has predicted that securing a place each week in the 17 will be tough.

"There is definitely a lot of talent in the side here and it's going to be tough to earn or hold my spot in the A-grade side," Bilby said.

"But to have that level of talent in the team is only a good thing for us players.

"Coming off the win, we're the team to beat so you know everyone is going to be coming out hard, which is a massive motivator to play good footy and bring my best."

After 12 players from last year's premiership winning squad departed the club ahead of 2020, the squad have gained some new faces.

So far the Brahmans have newly signed Jaymon Moore, Luke Strasser, AJ Raeli, Joe Bilby, Joel Mayne and Alan Lockwood.

Re-signings include the return of premiership captain Darcy Wright, 2019 grand final player of the match Clint Broomham and Whitsunday favourite Byron Taylor.

Whitsunday U19s' Ben Van Veer, Fletcher Turner and Campbell Cross have also gained selection in the A-grade squad.

Fletcher joined the club ahead of the 2019 season and has since proven to be a promising player for the Brahmans.

The 17-year-old moved from the Hunter Valley in NSW and after a year of playing in the Queensland competition, he said the quality of the game in the north was evident.

"It's a totally different game of footy here," he said.

"It's intense and the toughness in the players in the Mackay district makes for a really good competition.

"The competition is real evenly spread as well and there are a lot of good quality players in each team.

"I signed up for A grade last night and it really is a privilege - I'm both excited and nervous."

The Whitsunday Brahmans' pre-season training starts on January 14.