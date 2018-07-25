Brahmans shut down Miners

RUGBY LEAGUE: Bowen was a happy hunting ground for the Whitsunday Brahmans on Saturday night.

The trip north proved a winning one for the Brahmans, who now look to have an iron grip of second spot on the MDRL A-grade ladder following the vital 21-14 success against Moranbah at Denison Park.

A win for the Miners would have seen them leapfrog Whitsunday in the race for the coveted double-chance.

But a blistering start for the Brahmans ensured they led from go to whoa in a match highlighted by a late blackout.

Whitsunday held a six-point advantage with less than 10 minutes on the clock when the lights dropped out and plunged the venue into darkness.

A 20-minute recess was just what the doctor ordered as the Brahmans took stock and then sealed victory by slotting a late field goal, much to the delight of Whitsunday captain-coach Sam Key.

"Everyone understood the gravity of the game going in, knowing that second spot was up for grabs,” he said.

"We started with all guns blazing and scored our first try in our first set of six through Byron Taylor.”

The six-point lead for the Brahmans soon doubled and from that point it was a case of playing catch-up for the Miners. Inspired by former NRL ace Chris Sandow, Moranbah wrested their way back into the contest, but it was too little, too late.

Key heaped praise on his side's relentless approach, especially after losing Taylor (concussion) and in-form prop Isaac Richardson (ankle) to injury.

"We did it tough towards the end, we were running on fumes out there with only 15 available, but full credit to the boys,” he said.

Clint Broomham played a starring role at hooker, with second-rower Tim Bennett busy and halfback Scott Evans impressing in his duel against Sandow.

In reserve grade, Whitsunday upset Moranbah 16-12. Cadell Schlenner, Tyler Boyd and Bevin Querro crossed for tries, with Josh Large nailing two conversions.

The Brahmans women's team ran into a red-hot Miners outfit, going down 74-4 with Shanay Taylor scoring the lone try.

There was no Under-19 match played. Next on the agenda for the Brahmans is Saturday's home clash against Souths at Les Stagg Oval. It coincides with the club's annual sponsors day and will see the A-grade playing at 4.30pm and the reserve grade the main event at 6.30pm.