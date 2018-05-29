Brahmans slay competition leaders in must-win clash

TIGER SLAYERS: The Brahmans A-Grade side has beaten the West Tigers at Les Stagg Oval 25-14.

THE Whitsunday Brahmans have prevailed in a "must win” clash against competition giants Wests Tigers at Les Stagg Oval on Saturday.

After losing the grand final to the Brahmans last year the Tigers had something to prove when the two teams met again in Round 1 of the Mackay and District Rugby League competition this year.

The Tigers got it over the Brahmans in Round 1 and came into Saturday night's match on top of the ladder and undefeated in 2018.

Manager of the Brahmans, Bryce Fraser said beating the Tigers was an overcoming of an important psychological barrier the the A-Grade lads.

"There was no option but to beat them,” he said.

"Otherwise it becomes a bit of a mental battle when you think that they are unbeatable.”

Probably coming into the clash as underdogs the Brahmans manager said the only acceptable result was to win.

At half time the Brahmans were in the lead by 12 points, the score being 12-0.

By full time the Brahmans had added another 13 points but the Tigers managed to score 14.

Outscoring the 2017 premiers in the second half the Tigers won the half but the damage was done in the first stanza of play, the final score was Brahmans 25, Tigers 14.

In other matches the Reserve Grade team went down to the Tigers 22-14 and the Brahmans Ladies side was on the receiving end of a 52-0 loss at the hands of the Magpies.

After Round 9 of the competition the A-Grade Brahmans are sitting in second place on the ladder with seven wins from nine games played, second to arch rivals the Wests Tigers.

The Reserve Grade team is sitting in seventh place on their ladder and the Ladies side is in fifth place at the completion of Round 6.