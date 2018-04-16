Brahmans snatch victory from the jaws of Souths Sharks

Blake Harris and Rhys Warminger of the Brahmans Reserve Grade make a tackle on a Sharks player on Saturday.

Blake Harris and Rhys Warminger of the Brahmans Reserve Grade make a tackle on a Sharks player on Saturday. Katrina Kennedy

AFTER keeping the Souths Sharks scoreless last week the Whitsunday A-Grade Brahmans on Saturday were once again too good, this time going eight points up to beat the Mackay-based team in Bowen.

On a wet and muddy paddock at Denison Park the 2017 premiers trailed the Sharks by two points at half time.

Well and truly on the front foot in the second half the A-Grade Brahmans mounted an powerful comeback to pour on 16 points and snatch victory from the jaws of a Sharks' defeat.

Brahmans manager, Bryce Fraser said a half time taking to refocused the team.

"We had a bit of attitude change at the half time break,” he said.

"We were not playing as well as we would have liked in the first half.

"In the second half we came out firing and put on two tries in the opening 15 minutes of the second half to give us a good buffer.

A buffer the A-Grade side managed to keep and at full time the scoreboard read Brahmans 26 - Souths Sharks 22.

Fraser said at no stage of the match did it feel like the game was out of control, but the boys were aware of desire for the Sharks to seek retribution for last week's scoreless loss.

"They definitely wanted to make amends for last week,” Fraser said.

Again, the player nominated 3, 2, 1s went to Isaac Richardson, closed followed by Tim Bennett, and Harry Wecker respectively.

"These players are a big part of why we are winning games,” the Brahmans manager said.

Dray Wright scored two tries.

The win takes the A-Grade Brahmans to three wins and one loss this season and the team is sitting high on the leader board under an undefeated Wests Tigers.

Reserve grade drew with defending premiers Souths and almost snatched victory in the dying moments of the game.

A forward pass being the difference between taking glory after getting dust-up from Souths last week.

The coach was very impressed by their showing this week, Fraser said.

In the Under-19s match the Sharks defeated Brahmans 30-12 after the Brahmas lead for most of the game.

The team gained a few numbers during the week and have shown a huge improvement since last week, Fraser said.

In their opening round the Brahmans' women defeated the Souths Sharks 28 - 22.

"They were very impressive in their first hit out of the year,” Fraser said.

Next week at Les Stagg Oval the Brahmans will host the Magpies at the club's annual sponsor day.

Four matches and fireworks before the feature match will give the club a chance to pay homage to local business who have supported the team in 2018.