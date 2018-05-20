Brahmans steam roll Norths Devils in Les Stagg walkover

Ivan Petelo takes the ball up for the A-Grade Brahmans on Saturday.

Peter Carruthers

THE Brahmans annihilated the Norths Devils at Les Stagg Oval on Saturday night pouring on 42 unanswered points in the first half alone.

The win after seven rounds of the Mackay and District Rugby League Competition has the Whitsunday Brahmans sharing equal fourth place with the Moranbah Miners, with four wins and two losses a piece.

A confident A-Grade outfit took the turf in front of an enthusiastic home crowd in Proserpine and dominated from the outset.

Almost scoring at will, the Brahmans at full time, had accumulated 72 points to the Devils' four.

This is the fifth straight loss for the Devils who are yet to score a win this season.

Whitsunday Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser said the win a was good result ahead of what will be a tough match against the undefeated West Tigers next week.

Harry Wecker playing lock took out the player nominated man of the match award with three points, Sam Burnett at hooker took two points and Jake Murray scored one.

Outstanding young Under-19s five eight, Taylor Jones, made his A-Grade debut after playing 90 minutes with the U19s.

He was impressive coming off the bench in the second half.

"He has been labelled as a future A-Grade leader," Fraser said.

"He got his shot early in the second half, handled himself quite well and scored a try late in the game."

Heading into another home game next week the Brahmans will be looking to make amends for the first round loss to the Tigers and building back up to a full strength side are a good chance.

Last time the two teams met Fraser admitted that a "poor performance" allowed the Tigers to get the upper hand.

But coming off the back of a confidence boosting 68-point win and with the crowd on their side, Fraser said the team was confident of a win.

"Having rested a few players with niggling injuries, they will be back on the field next week and we will be nearly back to a full strength side," he said.

The U19s at Les Stagg Oval on Saturday went down to the Wests Tigers 20-6.

The Reserve Grade team did not play as Norths forfeited.