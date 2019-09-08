Brahmans surge to Tigers annihilation

The Whitsunday Brahmans celebrate their win against Wests Tigers in the Mackay District A-Grade 2019 premiership.

Shannen McDonald

Grand final favourites, the Whitsunday Brahmans have proved their worth in a demolition match against Wests Tigers.

The Brahmans won their third A-Grade premierships in five years, having upped Wests before, as recent as 2017.

Celebrating a final score of 38 to 4, the Brahmans dominated Wests across the field, keeping them scoreless until the dying minutes of the game.

The Whitsundays came out charging, hitting the score board within the opening five minutes of the game.

A try from Byron Taylor set off a rampage of Brahmans try's, pushing the score to 24-0 by half time.

Brahmans coach Tye Ingebrigtsen, said he wasn't surprised by his team's early surge, who knew they would need to put pressure on Wests from opening siren.

"We knew we had to get out of the blocks. Wests have a really good opening 25 minutes in them - the last couple of semis they've blown Souths out of the park early, so we knew we needed to capitalise," Ingebrigtsen said.

After developing the Brahmans to be the competitions best defence side, Ingebrigtsen knew where the Whitsundays strength lied, championing their defence to annihilate the Tigers.

"Our defence was really good today, they got through a couple times on the line, but our scramble was really good. The boys held their composure," Ingebrigtsen said.

The first-year Brahmans coach was all smiles, when he thanked the club's faithful for backing them to a premiership win.

'We don't have much at Prossie. Everything they've got, this club, they had to work hard for and we can see that as players," Ingebrigtsen said.

"There's four or five committee members out there every weekend fundraising - this premiership is for them."