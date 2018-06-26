Brahmans take revenge win on Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg

THE Brahamans came out firing to prove a point to Mackay Brothers on Saturday.

Losing to the the Brothers at Leprechaun Park in Round 6 left a bad taste in the collective mouths of the A-Grade side and they came into the Round 12 clash on Saturday with a point to prove.

Which is what they did by sending Brothers home to nurse a 26 -12 point loss.

Brahmans A-Grade manager Bryce Fraser said is was good to chalk up a win against Brothers, who he described as the team's "bogey” opponent when playing them away.

"We feel like we were better than to lose to them in the past and are pretty happy with how the game played out,” she said.

"We really wanted to get the win over them to make amends for the loss last time and to make sure we beat them this season.”

The player nominated winner of the three points and the man of the match award was won by prop Ivan Petelo for his outstanding form in defence and providing go forward motion in attack, Fraser said.

Capitan Harry Wecker took the two points for leading by example and "demonstrating his natural aggressive self on the field”.

On the wing, David Kay got the side off to a good start every set with his kick returns and was awarded one point.

"He is is definitely not a big forward by any means but he definitely runs like one,” Fraser said.

With only three losses from 11 games played this season the Brahmans head into another home ground clash this weekend against Sarina.

The Crocs are sitting at the bottom of the ladder with only three wins from 11 games played this season.

Bryce said he expected the Brahmans to have it over the Crocs and the game offered a change to give young players some A-Grade match experience.

Fraser said the team was feeling confident approaching the pointy end of the season but their game could use some "polishing”.

NOW RECRUTING: Brahman's Womens' player Karla Crossley and captain Adeline Lahou. Contributed

In other matches the Reserves Grade Brahmans lost to Mackay Brothers 14-12 and the Under-19s side also went down to Mackay Brothers.

The Women's team suffered at the hands of Brothers 60-nil, Fraser said the girls have struggled for numbers all season and praised their ability to front up each week in the face of heavy losses.

"With the numbers they have had they manage to play with a lot of spirit,” he said.

Anyone interested in having a run is asked to be at Less Stage Oval on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm for training.

Bryce said this week the girls have a real chance of a win when they meet the Sarina Crocs.