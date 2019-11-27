Menu
The Whitsunday Brahmans have confirmed Tye Ingebrigtsen will return as coach for the 2020 season.
Brahmans throw support behind Ingebrigtsen

Caitlan Charles
27th Nov 2019 5:30 PM
THE Whitsunday Brahmans have confirmed A-grade coach Tye Ingebrigtsen will return for the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mercury revealed Mr Ingebrigtsen had appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court after being charged with steroid possession.

In a statement posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, the Whitsunday Brahmans responded to the report, saying the club supported Mr Ingebrigtsen 100 per cent.

"Over the past 12 months, Tye has made a big impression not only with the senior Brahmans but also with the junior Brahmans, schools and the broader community," the post said.

"The Whitsunday Brahmans would like to highlight that the proceedings are not an issue which involve our club.

"Tye and his young family are very well respected amongst the Brahmans community. The club would hope for this respect to continue to be shown to all those involved.

"We look forward to working with Tye in the 2020 season and support him 100 per cent in his role and as part of the Whitsunday Brahmans Family."

