Brahmans' Tye down new coach

FRESH ERA: The new Whitsunday Brahmans coaches for season 2019, Trevor Nosworthy (under-19), Tye Ingebrigtsen (A-grade), Matthew Court (reserve grade) and Michael Leo (ladies). GREGOR MACTAGGART

RUGBY LEAGUE: Whitsunday Brahmans have appointed the well-travelled Tye Ingebrigtsen as A-grade coach for the 2019 season.

The Brahmans are looking to return to the top of the Mackay District Rugby League mountain after being bounced out of this year's finals series in straight sets and are delighted with the capture of the well-travelled Ingebrigtsen.

The 29-year-old boasts an outstanding pedigree as a player and coach.

Having played Queensland Cup with the Sunshine Coast Sea Eagles, Ingebrigtsen wasted no time following his passion for coaching.

His first role at the Hervey Bay Seagulls was highlighted by the 2016 Bundaberg A-grade premiership and he then lifted perennial Cairns District Rugby League strugglers Mareeba Gladiators from the cellar to third place in 2017.

That performance attracted the attention of Northern Pride, with Ingebrigtsen an assistant coach to Ty Williams in 2018, while also coaching the club's Mal Meninga Cup (U18) squad.

With his partner moving to Mackay to work, Ingebrigtsen had been eyeing off a return to Souths where he played in 2011 and 2012, but the Brahmans swooped, finding their replacement for Sam Key, who has returned home to Glen Innes.

"I'm excited to be here,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"I know from playing against them that the Brahmans are a proud club, I can remember coming up here when it was a wet, cold night and they gave it to us.

"The Brahmans are traditionally a tough team to play against and I'm looking forward to seeing what we've got to work with.”

Ingebrigtsen headlines a new-look Whitsunday coaching staff with club officials speaking about developing a "fresh, new era” and did not rule out a return as a playing coach .

Matthew Court is coaching the reserve grade, with Trevor Nosworthy and Shane Knight sharing the duties as the U19 co-coaches.

Michael Leo is in charge of the Brahmans ladies' team.

The Brahmans are encouraging all potential players, officials and volunteers for 2019 to attend the club's induction night at Les Stagg Oval on Wednesday, December 19, from 6pm.