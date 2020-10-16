Menu
Tai Thai Fusion part-owner Pearls Tsang and staff member Jade Steel at the new Cannonvale restaurant, which opened this week. Photo: Elyse Wurm
Business

Brains behind new restaurant are no strangers to hospitality

Elyse Wurm
16th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
A MARRIAGE of Taiwanese and Thai cuisine is now being served up in Cannonvale and the brains behind the venture are no strangers to Whitsunday hospitality.

Pearls Tsang and Rui Yeh have opened Tai Thai Fusion at Whitsunday Shopping Centre, two years after selling lagoon-side restaurant Cool Lala.

Part-owner Miss Tsang said Mr Yeh created his own fusion menu to combine two cuisines together, as Thai food was generally quite spicy and salty, whereas Taiwanese food was less so.

"My partner was a chef in Taiwan and he's really good at cooking and has a good reputation," she said.

The new restaurant has been set up in the shop space previously occupied by The Hungry Goat.

 

Wooden booths have been set up to create a cosy feel, with greenery and exposed light bulbs hanging from the roof adding to the atmosphere.

Miss Tsang said given the restaurant's location, she hoped to appeal to residents looking for a good meal.

They decided to establish the restaurant in February, before the coronavirus took hold.

(From left) Njoe Huang, Suna Ho, Jade Steel and Pearls Tsang from new Cannonvale restaurant Tai Thai Fusion.
While it may have taken a little longer to set up shop, Miss Tsang was proud of the outcome with three chefs now working to serve customers.

"We're happy that we're finally here," she said.

"It took a little bit of time and we were a bit unsure of what the world was going to be."

The restaurant officially opened on Tuesday and is serving up a variety of dishes including red curry beef cheek and spicy green curry, as well as vegetarian options.

For more information see the website.

