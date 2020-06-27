Brand new dawning for Whitsunday Times

Whitsunday Times owner Bill Smith (front) with staff for a staged photoshoot for the cover of an industry magazine.

Bill Smith, Whitsunday Times founder

Oh, your Times, she is a changin’.

After working on print news from 1963 onward in the intense newsrooms of London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Johannesburg among others, I started the Whitsunday Times in August 1981 to answer a pressing need for a coastal voice.

And now, after 39 years of its service to the region, the time has come for the Whitsunday Times print version to go to the Big Newsroom in The Sky.

Our online version will be a reincarnation of the gutsy local paper that has seen the coast develop from a sleepy scattering of weekend cottages to the thriving international destination it is today.

We fought for the town: we fought corruption, we fought bad town planning, we fought for the local environment. And we’ll continue the fight from an even better vantage point. Above.

Two Airlie Beach journalists will take the Times up into space to beam down the region’s news – much as we have done for so many years but using a different format.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those wonderful people who staffed the printed Times over all its years. You built a newspaper that the Whitsundays could be proud of. You changed lives for the better.

Advertising sales rep Kerry Aspland and Bill Smith

But, this is not the end. It’s a brand new dawning with things set to be done differently. We’ve stepped into the future.

Sadly, the print edition of the Times was no longer financially viable. With increasingly heavy charges like office rent, production, printing etc, it became impossible to continue to print.

With the digital version, however, these costs are eliminated and hopefully will keep the Times alive.

Last but not least, my deeply grateful thanks to all the advertisers who have loyally supported the Times through thick and thin, through controversy and calm, through recessions and boomtimes. Even through the boycotts called for by our enemies. Without you there would never have been a Times.

Thank you.

Too many to be named, but one glance at this final paper will let you know who they are and I hope they follow us to the new, online production.

This is goodbye for now, in print, and see you online!

To take out a digital display advertisement, please contact Suzanne.wilson@news.com.au or phone her on 07 4722 4415.

To take a classified ad call 1300 136 181 or email classifieds@newsregionalmedia.com.au.