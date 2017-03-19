31°
News

Brave spirit cuts through

Jacob Wilson | 19th Mar 2017 11:33 AM
SOLIDARITY: Big 4 assistant manager Trina Halpin, Jennie Davis and general manager Michael Quigley supported the World's Greatest Shave thanks to hairdresser Belinda Ludwig.
SOLIDARITY: Big 4 assistant manager Trina Halpin, Jennie Davis and general manager Michael Quigley supported the World's Greatest Shave thanks to hairdresser Belinda Ludwig. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"IT'S not really very brave, I'm just shaving my head.”

These are the words of Whitsunday resident Jennie Davis who bid farewell to her long locks of hair which hadn't been cut for four years.

She joined Big 4 Airlie Cove Resort general manager Michael Quigley and assistant manager Trina Haplin to support the Worlds Greatest Shave.

All three participants have family members affected by either breast cancer or leukemia and are doing everything they can to offer moral support for those affected.

Ms Haplin got her head shaved for the first time today and while it was daunting for her at first, she said her experience was nothing compared to what others go through on a daily basis.

"They are fighting the battle and I'm just losing my hair. It's not that's scary, the hairdresser said it will grow back in a month,” she said.

Mr Quigley parted ways with his beard, which he had kept for over 10 years since he was 15 years old.

While he doubted many of his friends would recognise him without it, he said he was happy knowing he was making a difference.

"When I was quite young my sister in law passed away from breast cancer, so this is the closest charity I can get behind and make a difference,” he said.

Mr Quigley said numerous tourism providers backed their cause and donated prizes to be raffled for fundraising.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  big 4 airlie cove resort cancer jubilee pocket whitsundays world's greatest shave

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brave spirit cuts through

Brave spirit cuts through

The battle cancer patients experience on a daily basis inspired three Whitsunday residents to take a stand.

A new kind of literacy

LEGO FUN: Lily West and Skyra Goody at the LEGO League Robotics Community event at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

Students embraced their robotic skills in Proserpine this morning.

Characters feature at festival

GRIPPING: Mohamed Khadra will feature at this year's Whitsunday Writers Festival.

Find out what's to feature at this year's writing festival

Happy on Hamo

HEALTHY HAMO: The Happy and Healthy Living course got Hamo Island workers in the kitchen.

The three initiatives were held last week

Local Partners

Brave spirit cuts through

The battle cancer patients experience on a daily basis inspired three Whitsunday residents to take a stand.

Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Bec Weall

FIRST FIGHT: Bec Weall.

Fight Night 2.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at 90

TRIBUTES are pouring in for the musical icon after he passed away at his home near St Louis, Missouri, on Saturday.

Melissa George tells of night of terror

Australian actor Melissa George talks with Steve Pennell about the night she was assaulted by her French entrepreneur husband. Picture: Seven’s Sunday Night.Source:Supplied

She takes a deep breath and tells her side of the story...

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

Mr Monopoly won't be making an appearance on the board in the new version of the game.

THE results are in.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Wants a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Amazing Rural Views and a Little Glimpse of Ocean

19/39 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Be quick to secure one of the last blocks in Stage 2 of Oceanview Estate. Lot 19 is a tranquil 2 acre block with power and good access that's ready to go...

Under Contract - Large, cleared and usable 2668sqm block

Lot 29 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Where else can you find large residential allotments in town that are ... Under Contract

Where else can you find large residential allotments in town that are flat and usable for $195,000. Botanica Drive Estate is building the next release of large...

Marwood-Sunnyside 47 acres

L 11 & 12 Marwood-Sunnyside Road, Sunnyside 4737

Rural 0 0 $345,000

Handy sized rural lifestyle blocks in two freehold titles just 20 minutes to City Gates at Sunnyside. Stock fencing to boundary and two internal paddocks in...

Good Allotment at the Right Price!

11 Barrier Street, Eton 4741

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Levelled Allotment, 1,012 sq m, ready to build on and within walking distance of the Township of Eton. Eton is approx. 25 minutes drive west of Mackay, 10 minutes...

Affordable Property - Remove or Renovate

155 Evan Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 $150,000

Do not miss this rare opportunity to purchase a 688 m2 block in a prime South Mackay location. The 2 bedroom & sleep out cottage could be removed or renovated and...

Sea view apartments at these prices don&#39;t last long, act now!

29 and 29a /5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $225,000

U29 Whitsunday Terraces offers buyers the opportunity to buy into the sea view apartment market for a very affordable price. The market is on the move and dual key...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOPS - WITH TENANTS OR OWNER OCCUPY

5 and 7/6 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to ... $110,000...

* 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to Shute Harbour Rd * Currently tenanted on a periodic basis, so offers the option of owner...

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

Over half an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 31 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only ... $195,000

What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only minutes away from all local ammenities. This block is located in the very popular Botanica...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!