Brave spirit cuts through

SOLIDARITY: Big 4 assistant manager Trina Halpin, Jennie Davis and general manager Michael Quigley supported the World's Greatest Shave thanks to hairdresser Belinda Ludwig.

"IT'S not really very brave, I'm just shaving my head.”

These are the words of Whitsunday resident Jennie Davis who bid farewell to her long locks of hair which hadn't been cut for four years.

She joined Big 4 Airlie Cove Resort general manager Michael Quigley and assistant manager Trina Haplin to support the Worlds Greatest Shave.

All three participants have family members affected by either breast cancer or leukemia and are doing everything they can to offer moral support for those affected.

Ms Haplin got her head shaved for the first time today and while it was daunting for her at first, she said her experience was nothing compared to what others go through on a daily basis.

"They are fighting the battle and I'm just losing my hair. It's not that's scary, the hairdresser said it will grow back in a month,” she said.

Mr Quigley parted ways with his beard, which he had kept for over 10 years since he was 15 years old.

While he doubted many of his friends would recognise him without it, he said he was happy knowing he was making a difference.

"When I was quite young my sister in law passed away from breast cancer, so this is the closest charity I can get behind and make a difference,” he said.

Mr Quigley said numerous tourism providers backed their cause and donated prizes to be raffled for fundraising.