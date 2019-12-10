Menu
Victims of an alleged double stabbing at City Beach store in Cairns and ambulance officers leave the store. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Crime

’Brave’ woman hurt after terrifying shopping centre attack

by Grace Mason
10th Dec 2019 8:58 AM
POLICE have praised the "extremely brave" efforts of a woman who came to the aid of a teenager stabbed in a Cairns shopping centre, before the alleged young offender turned on her.

A 12-year-old Manunda girl has been charged with various offences including wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and going armed to cause fear, following the alleged attacks inside surf store City Beach at Cairns Central on Sunday.

Police have alleged the girl and her 16-year-old victim were both walking with friends when they became involved in a verbal altercation and the older girl took refuge inside the store.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker said the 16-year-old was stabbed in the arm before a 47-year-old female bystander tried to intervene.

"She has been extremely brave in trying to protect the girl being attacked and unfortunately has been injured as a result of being involved," he said.

"We are extremely concerned by this sort of behaviour and for someone so young to have allegedly had a weapon."

Police have alleged the 12-year-old had stolen the knife from another store in the centre earlier that day.

She fled the scene after the incident but was taken into custody soon after at Mooroobool. She allegedly spat in the face of a police officer during her arrest.

The Cairns Post understands the girl does not have a lengthy criminal history and has never served any time in detention, but made two appearances in court during September which included a charge of producing a knife in a public place.

She will be dealt with in the Cairns Children's Court in relation to these charges.

