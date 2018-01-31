Brawl erupts over proposed development at The Beacons

UNIT BLOCK: An artist's impression of the proposed units for Lot 1 The Beacons, Airlie Beach.

SIGNS opposing the construction of a "horrible” 15-unit medium-density unit block have recently popped up at a vacant block at The Beacons in Airlie Beach.

Local developer Airlie Foreshores Pty Ltd last December lodged a development permit with the Whitsunday Regional Council for the 12-metre unit block which is code assessable and adheres to the recently implemented Airlie Beach Planning Scheme.

But that has not stopped a "concerned resident” of Jubilee Pocket voicing his objection.

"It's our best beach in town and to go and put a dog box on that block of land is terrible,” the resident, who did not wish to be named, said.

Owner of the land and the proposed building's developer, Peter Hamilton, said the project had been "rubber stamped” by the Whitsunday Regional Council who had "already adopted the plan”.

"The material change of use is just for the application,” he said. "We are not actually changing the use. It is already zoned for that.”

Mr Hamilton said he was aware of the signs protesting the development and had received a letter from the Port of Airlie Marina which also opposed the project.

Whitsunday Regional Council confirmed it was in receipt of two submissions opposing the development and a Request for Information had been forwarded to Airlie Foreshores Pty Ltd who now had three months to comply.

A code assessable development does not require any public consultation but does need to be assessed against the Whitsunday Regional Council Planning Scheme.

If the development complies with the code there is no legal avenue for any opposition and the adjoining owners have no appeal rights.

The proposed building is 12 metres high and provides for a mix of bedroom configurations and will provide for a secure basement car park, with a separate pedestrian entry at ground level.

Mr Hamilton said it was not his company's intention to upset neighbouring land owners or the Port of Airlie Marina.

"We have heard there are a couple of local residents that think that is not what they want but we didn't change the plan,” he said.

"We are working within the rules and we have got people who would really like to live down there and we have people wanting to take advantage of the facilities.”

The Cannonvale local said he ran a family business and employed local people.

He said the units, when built, would sell for about $600,000 each.

However the Jubilee Pocket resident said there would be an "outcry” if the Whitsunday Regional Council allowed the unit block to be built.

Other landholders at The Beacons and the Port of Airlie Marina have been approached for comment.