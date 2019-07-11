Brawling teen given chance for redemption

A teenager who was part of a brawl that closed the Proserpine Hospital was taken into custody during his court proceedings.

Caleb Ethan Cannon, 19, from Proserpine, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to committing a public nuisance, obstructing a police officer, wilful damage and failure to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were called to the Proserpine Hospital at 11pm on April 18, after a brawl broke out between several males.

"When police arrived, (Cannon) didn't have a shirt on, was sweaty and acting in an erratic manner,” she said.

The three men involved in the fight moved into the entrance of the emergency department where damage was caused to the walls but the fighting men could not get past the second door of the entrance as the hospital was put into lockdown.

When police arrived at the scene, Cannon reportedly ran away from police and when he was stopped shortly after, he asked police why he was being chased.

While listening to the facts read out in court, Cannon sat at the bar table laughing to himself.

On June 24, Cannon was due to appear in court and was issued an arrest warrant when he failed to appear.

Cannon presented himself to the Proserpine Police Station on July 1 where he was arrested.

Solicitor Pete Vernon told the court that Cannon went to the hospital the day after the fight to apologise and said there was still a chance of rehabilitation for the teen.

"He is still really young and there is good chance here for rehabilitation and for him to become an active member of society,” she said.

Cannon was then taken into custody where he remained hand cuffed for the rest of his court appearance.

Magistrate James Morton said he was not impressed by the actions displayed by Cannon.

"The facts are very serious - the hospital staff were so concerned for their safety they had to shut the place down, stopping anyone from accessing the services,” he said.

"When the police arrive, you ask them why they were chasing you - you are the stupidest person going around.”

Uncertain on Cannon's prospects for rehabilitation, Mr Morton said he would spare the young man of a prison term.

"I was considering sending you to (prison) - I'm not really sold on your prospects for rehabilitation, but I order you to be released under correction services for 12 months,” he said.

"Mr Cannon let me tell you this. There will always be a seat in this court room for you.”

Conditions of the order included urine testing confirming the absence of illicit drugs and alcohol and no new offending while on the order.