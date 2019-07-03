Break free at Best Life Event

LIVING THE LIFE: Killer Queen Experience frontman John Blunt will perform at the Best Life Event in Airlie Beach on Saturday.

WHILE Freddie Mercury once famously sang about living forever, on Saturday his stage double, John Blunt, will be singing at the Airlie Beach Hotel about living a best life.

The frontman for one of Australia's top tribute acts, the Killer Queen Experience, Blunt is the most recognised "Freddie” worldwide.

Airlie Beach Hotel marketing manager Mark Wilkins said he hoped the Killer Queen Experience would draw a big crowd to an over-arching important cause. Featuring not just the high profile band but also other performances and celebrity guests, Saturday's action-packed program is a Best Life Event.

An initiative of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network, assisted by facilitator Tracey Lord, its purpose is to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues and link the community with vital support services in an environment that's positive and fun.

"I think the more conversations people can have about mental health the better because it's when people don't talk about it that it becomes taboo,” Mr Wilkins said.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson said he hoped as many people as possible would benefit from the event, which incorporated "something for everyone”.

Comprising comedian Michael Bennett and his trusty side-kick, Donna-Leigh Perfect, the Dream Guards will perform a high energy show full of laughter, and messages about self-belief, starting at 4pm. From 5pm the stage will belong to former Miss Universe Australia and television actress Tegan Martin, who will lead young women in a Be a Role Model fashion show.

Live music from Jacuzzi Masterpiece will be punctuated by a presentation from renowned photographer Glenn Marsden, whose powerful Imperfectly Perfect Campaign is taking the world by storm.

Make-up artist to the stars Gordana Willesee and her 15-year-old son, Rok, will also address the crowd, with the Killer Queen Experience performing two sets from 7.30-8.20pm and 8.40-9.40pm.

All the action will take place in the Airlie Beach Hotel carpark from 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now via www.bestlife.org.au and at the Airlie Beach Hotel, costing $59 for adults, $30 for concession holders and children aged 10-17, with children under 10 free.