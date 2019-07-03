Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIVING THE LIFE: Killer Queen Experience frontman John Blunt will perform at the Best Life Event in Airlie Beach on Saturday.
LIVING THE LIFE: Killer Queen Experience frontman John Blunt will perform at the Best Life Event in Airlie Beach on Saturday. Contributed
Contributed

Break free at Best Life Event

3rd Jul 2019 11:51 AM

WHILE Freddie Mercury once famously sang about living forever, on Saturday his stage double, John Blunt, will be singing at the Airlie Beach Hotel about living a best life.

The frontman for one of Australia's top tribute acts, the Killer Queen Experience, Blunt is the most recognised "Freddie” worldwide.

Airlie Beach Hotel marketing manager Mark Wilkins said he hoped the Killer Queen Experience would draw a big crowd to an over-arching important cause. Featuring not just the high profile band but also other performances and celebrity guests, Saturday's action-packed program is a Best Life Event.

An initiative of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network, assisted by facilitator Tracey Lord, its purpose is to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues and link the community with vital support services in an environment that's positive and fun.

"I think the more conversations people can have about mental health the better because it's when people don't talk about it that it becomes taboo,” Mr Wilkins said.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson said he hoped as many people as possible would benefit from the event, which incorporated "something for everyone”.

Comprising comedian Michael Bennett and his trusty side-kick, Donna-Leigh Perfect, the Dream Guards will perform a high energy show full of laughter, and messages about self-belief, starting at 4pm. From 5pm the stage will belong to former Miss Universe Australia and television actress Tegan Martin, who will lead young women in a Be a Role Model fashion show.

Live music from Jacuzzi Masterpiece will be punctuated by a presentation from renowned photographer Glenn Marsden, whose powerful Imperfectly Perfect Campaign is taking the world by storm.

Make-up artist to the stars Gordana Willesee and her 15-year-old son, Rok, will also address the crowd, with the Killer Queen Experience performing two sets from 7.30-8.20pm and 8.40-9.40pm.

All the action will take place in the Airlie Beach Hotel carpark from 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now via www.bestlife.org.au and at the Airlie Beach Hotel, costing $59 for adults, $30 for concession holders and children aged 10-17, with children under 10 free.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    BACK IN BUSINESS: Find out where Bob Spees is now

    premium_icon BACK IN BUSINESS: Find out where Bob Spees is now

    Business It's a matter of starting over and the Whitsunday Times can reveal, Whitsunday Fishing World is back.

    TERRIFYING: Driver trapped for hours in mine truck roll

    premium_icon TERRIFYING: Driver trapped for hours in mine truck roll

    News The CFMEU has raised concerns about the adequacy of safety berms.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    Parkrun picks up the pace

    premium_icon Parkrun picks up the pace

    Sport First-timers dominate in last week's parkrun

    • 3rd Jul 2019 10:30 AM
    BOTTOMS UP: Get your booty grooving for a cause

    BOTTOMS UP: Get your booty grooving for a cause

    News There's something for everything at this local music festival.