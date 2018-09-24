Menu
Login
These simple shortbread biscuits have a little whisky added to create a delicious complexity.
These simple shortbread biscuits have a little whisky added to create a delicious complexity. 123RF
Food & Entertainment

Break out the alcohol for Christmas baking

by WEEKEND COOK: MAGGIE COOPER
24th Sep 2018 1:00 PM

As all good cooks know, it's time to start planning your Christmas kitchen projects.

If you are planning a pudding or a cake, now is the time to get moving. The dried fruit for either requires soaking for a time in the alcohol of your choice; I prefer brandy but my late mother-in-law preferred rum. It's up to you. If you are after a foolproof recipe for either, email me, or you can find the recipes online at the link below.

Meanwhile, these soft, crumbly little shortbreads have a deliciously complex flavour thanks to the addition of a "wee dram”, or in other words, a shot of Scotch whisky, but don't worry, the alcohol content after baking is negligible. And don't forget as the 'silly season' approaches - made closer to the time, these moreish little treats would make a lovely gift for someone special.

WHISKY SHORTBREAD

Makes 16

INGREDIENTS

40g oats; 175g unsalted butter, at room temperature; 100g caster sugar; 185g plain flour; 85g fine semolina; pinch of salt; 50ml whisky; 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips or dried fruit

METHOD

Line two biscuit trays with baking paper. Place oats in the bowl of a food processor and process until finely chopped. Set aside.

Place butter and sugar in a medium mixing bowl and cream together until pale and fluffy. Add flour, semolina, salt, processed oats, whisky and chocolate chips; gently mix until a dough has formed. Do not over-mix. Form into a log and chill, covered, in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 170C. Slice log into 3mm thick rounds with a sharp knife. Place biscuits on prepared trays and bake at 170C for 15 minutes or until pale gold in colour. Leave on trays for five minutes then transfer to a wire rack and allow to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

For Maggie's Christmas pudding and cake recipes, visit tinyurl.com/y95rvjd3.

Email maggies.column@bigpond.com

baking christmas maggie cooper recipe weekend cook whisky shortbread
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Breaking TWO tiger sharks have today been shot by Queensland Fisheries' officers in the Whitsundays.

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    News Smoke scare at Whitsunday Coast Airport

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    News Tourist operator hoping shark attacks will not deter visitors.

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    News Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack.

    Local Partners