Muckadilla pub engulfed in flames
BREAKING: 107-year-old pub engulfed in flames

lucy rutherford
Ellen Ransley
by and
8th Aug 2019 3:52 PM
THE iconic Muckadilla Hotel Motel is burning to the ground.

A call was made to 000 at about 3.10pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told Newscorp it is believed a nearby residential property became engulfed in flames, before it spread to the pub. 

"The commercial property is now well involved. it has been evacuated," she said. 

"They're now undertaking exposure protection to ensure every property nearby that may be affected is safe.

"We currently have three crews on scene and one more en route."

The cause of the fire is so far unclear, with investigators set to arrive tomorrow. 

Toowoomba Chronicle

