Menu
Login
A child has been reportedly speared through the chest.
A child has been reportedly speared through the chest. Contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: 12yo speared in chest while fishing at Slade Point

Cas Garvey
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:34 PM

EMERGENCY crews are enroute to McCreadys Creek in Slade Point after reports a child has been speared in the chest.

Initial reports indicate the 12-year-old boy has suffered injuries to the left side of his chest.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed they received a call shortly before 6pm.

"We are still on scene with the patient, a 12-year-old male who was accidentally speared in the side of the chest while spear fishing," the spokeswoman said.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews were called to attend to cut the spear down in order for the boy to be transported to hospital.

The QAS spokeswoman said at this stage the boy's injuries luckily appeared to be "superficial" with the spear just piercing the skin "into the fatty layer of the left side of his chest".

More to come.

breaking news editors picks fishing mackay ambulance slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Burnups back-to-back awards joy

    Burnups back-to-back awards joy

    News HISTORY repeated for Burnups recently when the renowned local business collected back-to-back Furniture Court's Top Shop Awards.

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    News Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Have a say on Whitsundays brand

    Have a say on Whitsundays brand

    News Local residents encouraged to complete branding survey

    Local Partners